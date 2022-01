iPhone 14 Pro to feature 'hole + pill design' instead of notch: Report

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and now a new report suggests the Pro models would feature both hole-punch as well as pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display.

According to display industry consultant Ross Young, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. Young said the hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera as well as Face ID infrared camera at a minimum, reports MacRumors.

The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.

Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

