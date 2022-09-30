JUST IN
Amazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales
Google Fiber plans to offer 100 gbps broadband speed for customers
Android apps now have new voices for Google's text-to-speech engine
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
Pegatron starts iPhone factory in Chennai, third such firm in India
Apple Watch Series 8 keeps a close health watch with health tracker tools
Smartwatches create a connected lifestyle, help track health fitness
Akasa Air uses artificial intelligence product to make travel affordable
Xiaomi Smart TV X50 review: Among the best Android LED smart TVs on budget
Twitter rolls out new ways to enhance video experience for users
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Fiber plans to offer 100 gbps broadband speed for customers
Business Standard

Amazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales

Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales

Topics
Amazon | Amazon India | Diwali sales

Reuters 

Boycott Amazon trends on Twitter after the backlash by Hindu right-wing organization
Amazon

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday rolled out a live-streaming video feature for promoting products on its shopping platform in India, employing a format already popular in China to drive sales in Asia's third largest economy.

The company has tied up with social media influencers to host live-streams during which they can interact with customers and also offer limited period deals.

Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales.

YouTube in July also expanded live-stream shopping by permitting eligible creators to link their Shopify Inc profiles, allowing viewers to complete purchases without leaving the video platform.

"With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers," said Kishore Thota, director, customer experience and marketing, Amazon India.

 

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU