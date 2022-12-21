JUST IN
Amazon launches Prime Gaming service in India: Know what is new and pricing
Samsung announces to develop industry's first 12nm-class dynamic RAM
Business Standard

Amazon launches Prime Gaming service in India: Know what is new and pricing

Prime Gaming is a service exclusive for Amazon Prime members. It is available through desktops, mobile browsers, and Android app. Support for Apple iOS is coming in January 2023

New Delhi 

Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon has launched its ‘Prime Gaming’ service in India. Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, it offers monthly free games accessible through desktops, mobile browsers, and Android app. The Prime Gaming will be available to Apple iOS users in January 2023. It supports English as a default language with support for India specific languages coming from next year.

“With the rebranded launch of Prime Gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. The new and refreshed Prime Gaming, comes with a great accessibility to the latest games and we will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

With the Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members get access to in-game content like power-ups, skins, collectibles, and more across their favourite titles on PC, consoles and mobile games. Earlier, the free access to in-game content was limited to mobile games only.

Currently, Prime Gaming provides in-game content from popular games such as Black Desert, League of Legends, New World, Apex Legends, Quake, Brothers, FIFA 2023 and Call of Duty amongst others.

Follow the steps below to claim in-game content:

Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon account

Step 2: Search for the game from which you want to claim the in-game content

Step 3: Once done, claim the available in-game content

Claims can happen in two ways – members can link their Prime Gaming account with the game app, after which the claimed content will be automatically available or by redeeming the promo code on their gaming account manually.

Amazon Prime service starts at Rs 179 per month. There are three Amazon Prime membership plans -- monthly, quarterly, and yearly, priced at Rs 179, Rs 459, and Rs 1499, respectively. Prime members get unlimited free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, free in-game content, and early access to deals and sale offers.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 15:50 IST

