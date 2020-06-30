Amazon Prime Video rolls out online social viewing tool 'Watch Party'

Video has introduced a Watch Party feature that allows its Prime members to view movies and TV shows together from different locations.

With Watch Party, one can chat with up to 100 friends while they watch movies and TV shows online together, Amazon said in a statement late Monday.

The feature is currently available for Prime users in the US only, the company said, adding that people can join in a web browser on their computer for a Watch Party.

"Watch Parties are available on desktop browsers, except Apple's Safari. Other devices such as Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, mobile phones, and tablets are currently not supported," Amazon said in an FAQ section.

Amazon does not charge anything extra for Watch Party and viewers can choose from thousands of movies and TV episodes included in Prime to enjoy with their friends.

This includes originals like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Jack Ryan", "Fleabag" and "My Spy", besides licensed titles available with an Video subscription, The Verge reported on Monday.

