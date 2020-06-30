JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon Prime Video rolls out online social viewing tool 'Watch Party'

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a Watch Party feature that allows its Prime members to view movies and TV shows together from different locations.

With Watch Party, one can chat with up to 100 friends while they watch movies and TV shows online together, Amazon said in a statement late Monday.

The feature is currently available for Prime users in the US only, the company said, adding that people can join in a web browser on their computer for a Watch Party.

"Watch Parties are available on desktop browsers, except Apple's Safari. Other devices such as Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, mobile phones, and tablets are currently not supported," Amazon said in an FAQ section.

Amazon does not charge anything extra for Watch Party and viewers can choose from thousands of movies and TV episodes included in Prime to enjoy with their friends.

This includes originals like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Jack Ryan", "Fleabag" and "My Spy", besides licensed titles available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, The Verge reported on Monday.

--IANS

gb/na

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 11:28 IST

