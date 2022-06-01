Amazon to no longer offer in-app Kindle book purchases on Android

-
Tech giant Amazon has informed its customers that they cannot buy books on Kindle App for Android anymore.
According to an email sent to the customers, Kindle users cannot use the e-reader's Android app to rent or buy books or pay for Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, reports CNET.
Instead, people will have to pay for content on a web browser and then access the books through their app's digital library.
The tech giant confirmed the customer notification to the publication.
The company said in the email the change is necessary "to remain in compliance with updated Google Play Store policies".
Google clarified in 2020 that apps must use the Google Play billing system to charge for "in-app features and services," which include digital content in addition to subscription services, upgraded versions of a free app and cloud services like data storage.
The billing system is not used for the sale of physical objects like groceries and clothes in apps or peer-to-peer payments or purchases made in gambling apps.
Google takes a 15 per cent cut of transactions on its Play Store billing system. The fee was cut from 30 per cent in January, the report mentioned.
--IANS
vc/shb/
