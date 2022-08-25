Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch

Inc on Wednesday sent media invitations to an event for September 7 with many expecting the tech giant to unveil a new series of 14. is also expected to unveil new models of the Watch, and Mac computers, etc at the September 7 event.

The tech company will again host the event in virtual mode this year and the live recording will be streamed from Apple Park. Viewers will be able to stream the live event from the event page of Apple, or on the YouTube page of the company.



Here's what to expect from 14 series launch event:

In the September 7 event, Apple is expected to launch the new 14 lineup, which could include four models. In the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to launch: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to multiple reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year have the new Apple A16 Bionic chip.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have a tweaked version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip from last year.

The tech company is also expected to launch three new models for iPads. The viewers can also witness the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 8, which is likely to get a new Pro variant at this year's launch event.

Meanwhile, in Apple's new line, viewers can expect the launch of the 10th iPad, which will be the most affordable in the series. The lineup is also expected to have a new M2-powered iPad Pro version.

Apple is also expected to reveal more information about the iOS 16, watchOS 8, and the iPadOS 16 version, which has been delayed by the tech giant.