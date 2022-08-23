JUST IN
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip

Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come

Apple  | Apple MacBook Air | Apple MacBook Pro

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple MacBook Air 2022
Apple MacBook Air 2022

Apple has expanded its self service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips.

The company said it will provide repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store, beginning with the US.

Self Service Repair for iPhone was launched earlier this year and the programme will now expand to additional countries -- beginning in Europe -- as well as additional Mac models later this year, Apple said in a statement late on Monday.

"Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come," said the iPhone maker.

Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in many cases receive credit of their purchase by doing so, said Apple.

"For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," the company added.

A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorised Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians.

--IANS

na/

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 13:08 IST

