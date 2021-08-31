Android users less interested in Apple's iPhone 13 models: Report

users are significantly less interested in the 13 models than they were for the 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, says a new report.

According to a new survey by SellCell, only 18.3 per cent of users would consider switching to an 13, which is a significant decline from last year when 33.1 per cent of users were open to switching to an iPhone 12 model.

The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the US aged 18 or over for their opinions about Apple's upcoming products, revealing how the iPhone 13 and Apple's other expected products are viewed by customers of the rival platform ahead of their launch, reports MacRumors.

Of the iPhone 13 lineup, expected to consist of a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, 39.8 per cent of the Android users open to switching are most interested in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A little over 36 per cent are most interested in the iPhone 13 Pro, 19.5 per cent are most interested in the iPhone 13 and just 4.6 per cent are interested in the iPhone 13 mini, the report said.

When the potential switchers were asked what would compel them to switch to an iPhone 13 model, 51.4 per cent cited longer software support, 23.8 per cent cited the ecosystem and 11.4 per cent cited better privacy.

In the survey, 31.9 per cent of Android users said that the iPhone 13's lack of a fingerprint scanner for authentication was the main reason they will not consider switching. 16.7 per cent said that they will not consider switching due to iOS's limited customization, 12.8 per cent pointed to iOS's lack of support for sideloading apps.

Also, 12.1 per cent cited general design and hardware and 10.4 per cent said that "intrusive" scanning for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was the main reason for not switching, the report said.

--IANS

vc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)