The upcoming Apple iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 models and will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less.
The new aCEiPhone 13aCE and 13 Pro models are expected to feature a thickness of 7.57mm, up from 7.4mm in the aCEiPhone 12aCE models, MacRumors reported.
The aCEiPhone 12aCE and 12 Pro feature camera bumps in the range of 1.5mm to 1.7mm, while the aCEiPhone 13aCE will have a thicker 2.51mm camera bump.
The aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro, meanwhile, will feature a 3.65mm thick camera bump.
The camera bumps are getting thicker in part to prevent the lenses from protruding quite as much on the aCEiPhone 13aCE models, the report said.
Rather than the individual lenses protruding as we saw on the aCEiPhone 12aCE models, the camera bump itself on the aCEiPhone 13aCE family will protrude more while the lenses will sit closer to a flush position, similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Pro.
In addition to a thicker camera bump, Apple is changing the overall size of the camera bump, a shift that will also be most noticeable on the aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro.
The aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro is expected to gain a larger camera bump, measuring at around 36mm by 37mm, so rather than having a camera bump size similar to the aCEiPhone 13aCE, it will be more similar to the aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro Max.
Rumours have suggested we will indeed see camera improvements. Sensor-shift stabilization is expected to expand at least across the aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro lineup if not the regular aCEiPhone 13aCE models as well, bringing improvements in low-light performance and stabilization.
Both the aCEiPhone 13aCE Pro and 13 Pro Max could get sensor-shift stabilization for both the wide and ultra-wide lenses, which would explain why the camera bump will be larger for those two models and why it may need to be thicker.
Because the camera bump size is shifting in the aCEiPhone 13aCE lineup, Apple may also be planning to adjust the positioning of the side button, mute button and volume buttons.
The side button could be moved slightly lower on the aCEiPhone 13aCE models, with the mute button and volume buttons on the other side also shifting downward accordingly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
