Apple iPhone 13 to feature satellite connectivity, says report

-
ALSO READ
What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space?
Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
iOS 14.5 lets users unlock iPhone with face mask on, through Apple Watch
iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker with large camera bumps: Report
iPhone sales hit record $39.6 billion in April-June quarter: Apple
-
Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next month and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming models will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage,
According to the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. This could allow iPhone 13 users to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection, reports MacRumors.
iPhone 13 is expected to use a customised version of the Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip. This chip will support communications over satellite.
Kuo also noted that the iPhone 13 will use a customised version of the Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip. This chip will support communications over satellite.
A recent survey has revealed that many iPhone users want the upcoming iPhone model to be named 'iPhone 2021' instead of 'iPhone 13'.
According to the survey, a total of 74 per cent of respondents said they hoped "iPhone 13" will be named something else. The respondents also voted for the best potential name, with "iPhone (2021)" taking the top spot with 38 per cent of the vote.
Around 26 per cent thought that the "iPhone 13" was the best name and only 13 per cent said that they would like to see the devices called the "iPhone 12S".
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU