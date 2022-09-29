JUST IN
'Extremely concerning': Elon Musk on child porn proliferation on Twitter
Google to notify users if their personal information appears in Search
Google to soon allow people to translate local news directly in Search
Amazon introduces Fire TV Cube (third-gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India
iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report
Amazon unveils contactless device to monitor breathing while sleeping
What is NaVIC?
Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping
CERT-In warns WhatsApp users of bugs that remote attackers can exploit
Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India: Ericsson report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
'Extremely concerning': Elon Musk on child porn proliferation on Twitter
Business Standard

Microsoft to discontinue support for SwiftKey on iOS devices from October 5

For those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device

Topics
Microsoft | Apple iOS

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft
Microsoft

Microsoft is ending support for SwiftKey on iOS devices and removing it from Apple Store from October 5, after facing several user complaints.

The keyboard app, if already downloaded, will still be available on iPhones unless users don't decide to uninstall it.

"We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 5, 2022," Microsoft said in an update.

For those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device, the company added.

The users complained that Microsoft hasn't updated the SwiftKey app on iOS in over a year.

SwiftKey has been downloaded more than 500 million times on Android.

The app will continue to be available and supported for Android users.

In May, SwiftKey received its last update for Android that made it easier to delete text and it has also added the option to disable automatic spaces after punctuation.

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey platform, which was already one of the most popular keyboard apps on iOS and Android, for reportedly $250 million in 2016.

SwiftKey was launched on Android in 2010 and arrived on iOS in 2014.

The SwiftKey for iOS predictive keyboard will be delisted from the Apple App Store as of October 5.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU