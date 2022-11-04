JUST IN
Samsung building 8K ultrawide monitor with DisplayPort 2.1: Details here
Twitter back after suffering brief outage for some Indian users: Reports

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter, Twitter office
Twitter (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter suffered a brief outage for some Indian users on Friday morning and came back to life soon, as the new CEO Elon Musk prepared to sack several employees starting Friday.

Twitter on mobile was working fine but users on the desktop version had some troubles logging into the platform.

The Twitter website also went down for some users, with a message saying "Something went wrong, but don't fret - let's give it another shot".

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, 94 per cent users had issues with Twitter on Web, while just 6 per cent faced issues with the mobile platform.

In July, the micro-blogging platform suffered a mega outage as several users across the world had error messages like "this page is down".

Several users also faced "over capacity" error messages across Twitter web, mobile and the TweetDeck app.

In March, Twitter users experienced difficulties accessing the platform on desktops as an outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Twitter faced two mega outages in February as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 10:58 IST

