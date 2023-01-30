JUST IN
Google Chrome may remove screenshot editing tool from desktop browser
Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk
WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group
Twitter removes option to send direct message on Android, iOS: Report
Premium segment at highest spot, 5G phones at 32% market share in India
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst
Google may release upcoming Pixel Tablet Pro with Tensor G2 chip: Report
Google app rolls out Material You redesign on Android: Details here
After iOS, Google allows Android users to lock incognito session on Chrome
Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple to increase App Store prices in UK, other countries on Feb 13
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft to automatically upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it is beginning to roll out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11

Topics
Microsoft | Windows 11 | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Windows 11
Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that users running the original version of Windows 11, known as version 21H2, will be automatically upgraded to the latest version of Windows 11 known as version 22H2 or the "2022 Update".

"Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2. Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up-to-date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates. We are utilizing this same approach for Windows 11 to help you stay protected and productive," reads the Microsoft support document.

"The automatic update to Windows 11, version 22H2 will happen gradually starting with those devices that have been using version 21H2 for the longest period of time," it added.

The company further said that if users want to download Windows 11, version 22H2 right away, they will then need to open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates, if the users' device is ready, they will see the option to Download and install.

"Customer feedback and analysis show a positive experience with Windows 11, version 22H2," said Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it is beginning to roll out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11.

The company said this update will introduce support for multiple tabs where users will be able to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU