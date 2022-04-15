Apple criticises Meta for up to 47.5% commission on VR purchases

-
ALSO READ
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple may add 11-Inch MacBook Air model to obsolete products list
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
iPhone 14 Pro to feature pill-shaped camera cutout: Report
China-based BOE to supply displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023
-
Tech giant Apple has criticised Meta over the "metaverse" company's plans to charge developers up to 47.5 per cent for virtual goods sold through the Meta Quest store.
On Monday, Meta announced it would take an additional 17.5 per cent cut from goods sold in "Horizon Worlds" after taking a 30 per cent platform fee for being on the Meta Quest Store.
In an email to MarketWatch, Apple Senior Director of Corporate Communications Fred Sainz called the move hypocritical, since Meta has previously criticised Apple's 30 per cent take, reports AppleInsider.
"Meta has repeatedly taken aim at Apple for charging developers a 30 per cent commission for in-app purchases in the App Store -- and have used small businesses and creators as a scapegoat at every turn," Sainz was quoted as saying in the email.
"Now -- Meta seeks to charge those same creators significantly more than any other platform. [Meta's] announcement lays bare Meta's hypocrisy. It goes to show that while they seek to use Apple's platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use their own," Sainz added.
Facebook, now Meta, has been a loud voice in opposition to Apple's 30 per cent platform fees. It has previously called Apple's 30 per cent cut a hindrance to unlocking opportunities for creators and small businesses.
Meta calls its 47.5 per cent rate "competitive" and that it believes "in the other platforms being able to have their share". However, the rate is much higher than Apple's 30 per cent take and the 2 per cent take from certain NFT markets.
"Horizon Worlds" is Meta's play into the "Metaverse," a VR platform where people meet up, chat, buy goods, and have customised avatars.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU