WhatsApp to bring emojis in chats, allow 32 people in group voice call

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced to add emoji reactions directing in its chat app, allow up to 32 people in a single group voice call and increase file sharing to support files up to 2GB, up from the current sharing size of 100MB.
WhatsApp will first allow users to react with six key emoji but will add more going forward, so that people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.
"We're excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp and with all emojis and skin-tones to come," Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, said in a tweet late on Thursday.
The company also increased file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes so people can easily collaborate on projects.
"We'll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting," WhatsApp said.
Currently, it allows eight people on a group voice call.
Group admins will also be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone's chats.
"We'll also support larger file sharing up to 2GB at a time and 32 person group conference calls you can start with just one tap," said Cathcart.
The new WhatsApp features are rolling out in the coming weeks.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
