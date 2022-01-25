China-based BOE to supply displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple might come out with new MacBook Pro in October: Report
MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
-
China-based display maker BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.
According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year.
The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series, but did manage to enter the supply chain for the current gen flagship iPhone 13 lineup.
As per report, BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.
In addition, Apple is also planning to launch at least one iPhone 15 model in 2023 with a periscope camera system, allowing for increased optical zoom.
Analyst Jeff Pu said the periscope lens on select iPhone 15 series models will feature 10x zooming capabilities, far better than the 3x zoom of the iPhone 13.
There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses, including Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei's P40 Pro+. Both of those devices feature up to 10x optical zoom.
Meanwhile, Apple is planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU