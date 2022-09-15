Apple iOS 16: Here's how to enable battery percentage feature in iPhone

-
Apple iOS 16 software update brings back the much-requested battery indicator on iPhones. Introduced on June 6 at WWDC, the next-generation version of iOS was released to the public on September 12.
Besides that, the update introduced redesigned and customisable Lock Screens with widgets, the ability to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for families, major improvements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and much more.
However, not all iOS 16 eligible iPhones will get the battery indicator in the status bar. In a supported document, Apple says that iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini don't display battery percentage.
The battery percentage display icon was dropped with the launch of iPhone X in 2018. The new toggle for battery indicator can be found within the Settings app in the Battery option. It allows users to always see the device’s battery percentage status in the status bar directly. At present, a user has to swipe down into the Control Centre to see the battery level on iPhones.
Here’s the list of models that are getting it:
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone X, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd Generation) and iPhone SE (3rd Generation)
Here's how to enable the battery indicator on your device:
Step 1 - Open Setting on your iPhone
Step 2- Go to the battery section
Step 3 - Look for Battery percentage option and turn on the toggle. You will now start seeing the battery percentage in your iPhone’s status bar
