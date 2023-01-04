Apple might bring 48MP camera sensors to vanilla iPhone 15 models: Report

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 Pro likely to have bigger camera than iPhone 13: Report
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
Apple launch event 2022: Where to watch, what to expect? Check details
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
-
Though the vanilla iPhone 14 variant was a disappointment for some as it arrived with the same old 12MP cameras, it seems like Apple will rectify this with the phone's successor.
According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the vanilla iPhone 15 will get 48MP 3-stacked sensors in their main cameras, suggests a report by Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research.
This will give the vanilla phones better-zooming capabilities, though they still won't be a match for the Pros as telephoto lenses will remain exclusive to the pricier models, as will the LiDAR sensor.
In fact, in addition to the 3x tele lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to have a 6x periscope lens. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will just be upgraded to the existing A16 CPUs, while the new Pros should receive an upgrade to 3nm Apple A17 chipsets, reported GSM Arena.
To comply with the impending change in EU regulations all four models are expected to have USB-C ports.
Meanwhile, the expected differences will be titanium cases for the Pro models (instead of stainless steel), which may also come with a switch to virtual volume and power buttons, as per GSM Arena.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 08:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU