JUST IN
Samsung to showcase foldable plus slidable OLED panel at CES 2023: Report
Poco C50 budget smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Apple may develop 'AirPods Lite' to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds
Samsung Electronics to showcase new models in monitor lineup at CES 2023
TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets
TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset
Samsung might launch all Galaxy S23 smartphones with 256 GB base storage
Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special
How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts
Apple data centre town heating plan may happen after a wait of 6 years
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung to showcase foldable plus slidable OLED panel at CES 2023: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state buttons, increased RAM

Telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom expected

Topics
Apple iPhone | Apple Inc

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, titanium frame, and increased RAM.

According to Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, reports MacRumors.

Notably, he anticipates that the Pro models will include a titanium frame as well as solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines.

He also expects 8GB of RAM in the Pro models, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to the report.

Moreover, he expects the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom.

Pu further anticipates that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, the report added.

Meanwhile, the A17 chip, which is expected to be used in the iPhone 15, may potentially focus more on battery-life improvements than processing power.

When discussing the 3nm process that will be used for the iPhone 15, Apple chipmaker TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) put more emphasis on power efficiency than performance, reports 9to5Google.

TSMC has been leading the chipmaking industry in using ever smaller processes.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple iPhone

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU