JUST IN
Blaupunkt launches new soundbar 8-inch Woofer at Rs 7,999 in India
iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state buttons, increased RAM
Samsung to showcase foldable plus slidable OLED panel at CES 2023: Report
Poco C50 budget smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Apple may develop 'AirPods Lite' to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds
Samsung Electronics to showcase new models in monitor lineup at CES 2023
TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets
TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset
Samsung might launch all Galaxy S23 smartphones with 256 GB base storage
Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Blaupunkt launches new soundbar 8-inch Woofer at Rs 7,999 in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple marks 3rd-gen iPad Mini as obsolete product, not eligible for repair

The third-generation iPad mini was a popular iPad that launched in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPad

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has officially marked the third-generation iPad mini as an obsolete product, meaning it will no longer be eligible for repairs as service providers cannot order parts for the device.

"Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago," according to Apple's support page.

"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac laptops that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products," it added.

The third-generation iPad mini was a popular iPad that launched in 2014 alongside the second-generation iPad Air.

It included the A7 chip and a Touch ID home button.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad mini which is expected to be launched by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the new iPad mini's main selling point would be its processor.

Moreover, he said that the iPhone maker will not replace the iPad mini with a folding iPad in 2025.

This is because "the price of the folding iPad should be significantly higher than that of the iPad mini, so such a replacement is unreasonable".

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 19:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU