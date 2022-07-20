Google plans to test AR glasses in public from August to 'help users'

-
With an aim to help users, tech giant Google has announced that it is planning to test augmented reality (AR) glasses in public beginning next month.
The company said that testing AR prototypes only in a lab environment has its limitations.
"Starting next month, we plan to test AR prototypes in the real world. This will allow us to better understand how these devices can help people in their everyday lives," the company said in a blogpost. "And as we develop experiences like AR navigation, it will help us take factors such as weather and busy intersections into account -- which can be difficult, sometimes impossible, to fully recreate indoors," it added.
The company said it will begin small-scale testing in public settings with AR prototypes worn by a few dozen Googlers and select trusted testers.
These prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras -- but they will have strict limitations on what they can do. "For example, our AR prototypes do not support photography and videography, though image data will be used to enable experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop," the company said.
"It is early, and we want to get this right, so we are taking it slow, with a strong focus on ensuring the privacy of the testers and those around them," it added.
