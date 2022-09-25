JUST IN
Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 available for sale in US, Canada
Google to make account login mandatory for Fitbit users in 2023
Mozilla challenges anti-market practices of Google, Apple, Microsoft
India's camera market to touch Rs 5,000 crore by 2025-26: Nikon India
Google likely not to change Pixel 7 series prices, claims new report
Ear tips in new AirPods Pro incompatible with older model: Apple
DynamicSpot app brings Apple's Dynamic Island-like interface on Android
Realme 9i to Xiaomi 11i: Flipkart's festival season sale deals on 5G phones
iPhone 13 to Nothing phone (1): Check festival season sale offers on phones
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live: Everything you need to know
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google to make account login mandatory for Fitbit users in 2023
Business Standard

Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 available for sale in US, Canada

In the US, Apple offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 and $1,349, respectively.

Topics
Apple MacBook Pro | United States | Canada

IANS  |  San Francisco 

13-inch MacBook Pro
The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299, while the 512GB is priced at $1,499, reports MacRumors.

Tech giant Apple is now making available the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 Apple silicon chip in its refurbished store for the first time in the US and Canada.

In the US, Apple offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 and $1,349, respectively.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299, while the 512GB is priced at $1,499, reports MacRumors.

In the UK, the tech giant offers refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new M2 Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple said the new version with the M2 chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple would release new MacBook devices next month and suppliers are "gearing up" for the shipments of upcoming laptops.

The report also said that Apple is gearing up to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch device by early 2024.

--IANS

vc/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple MacBook Pro

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU