Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 available for sale in US, Canada

Tech giant is now making available the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 silicon chip in its refurbished store for the first time in the US and .

In the US, offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 and $1,349, respectively.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299, while the 512GB is priced at $1,499, reports MacRumors.

In the UK, the tech giant offers refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new M2 Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple said the new version with the M2 chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple would release new MacBook devices next month and suppliers are "gearing up" for the shipments of upcoming laptops.

The report also said that Apple is gearing up to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch device by early 2024.

--IANS

vc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)