Apple's AR/VR headset may launch as early as next year: Report

Apple is working on the most advanced chips for its unannounced AR/VR headset and now a new report has claimed that the headset could be in customers hands sooner rather than later.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch its new headset in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 runs from October 1 to December 31, meaning that an announcement could be less than 10 months away, reports MacRumors.
Kuo originally said that the device was scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2022, but after several delays with kickstarting mass production, it seems that Apple may launch it's headset in the fourth quarter.
The headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.
It will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors.
The headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. The device is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplay from Sony.
The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.
It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.
