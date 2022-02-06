Apple's first event of the year reportedly scheduled for March 8

Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to hold it's first event of 2022 on March 8.

As per GSMArena, may announce a new SE model, perhaps with 5G connectivity, as well as a refreshed Air and possibly a refreshed Mac Mini with updated silicon may arrive at the event.

Apple may launch a fifth-generation Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models.

The new Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

The new iPad Air could be announced alongside the third-generation SE.

Apple SE 3 will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- $399.

Despite having a small-form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

In addition, Apple is also planning a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to support ProMotion.

