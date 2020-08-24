Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
iPhone 12 may arrive in October, Apple Watch and iPad in September
Apple releases public Beta version of iOS 14; to be launched with iPhone 12
Apple admits iOS 13, iPadOS13 personal hotspot issue affecting iPhone, iPad
Apple survey asks iPhone users what they do with old power adapters
-
Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 12 series in October and a new report has claimed that as soon as the new iPhones get released, the company would discontinue older models.
Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR after the iPhone 12 launches.
"They cite the availability of the more powerful iPhone SE 2020 as a better alternative rather than reducing the price of the XR again", reports iAppleTimes.
iPhone XR has been a hot-selling device like iPhone 11. Apple will not discontinue iPhone 11 as it has broken several records to date, and may announce further price drop on this device.
In addition, Apple may also discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as they now have successors.
Apple took a similar decision last year when it launched the iPhone 11 series as it discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants.
The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.
The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.
All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU