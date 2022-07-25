Apple's rugged Watch Pro model to sport upgraded titanium design

-
ALSO READ
Samsung releases first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility XCover6 Pro
Apple planning to launch new HomePod smart speaker by early 2023
End of an era: Apple discontinues iPod after a more than two decade run
Apple WWDC22 highlights: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacBook Air & Pro M2 unveiled
Apple resolves issues with App Store, Apple Music that affected users
-
Apple's next generation of Watch is likely to include a rugged 'Pro' model and that will come with an all-new design with a "more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged".
The new high-end model could end up being "big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers," reports Mark Gurman in his 'Power On' newsletter for Bloomberg.
The screen of the Watch 'Pro' model will be 7 per cent bigger than the current Apple Watch Series 7 models, with a "a fresh look".
This will "the first time the company has introduced a new Apple Watch design since 2018."
That design will reportedly be "an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular."
The design will also avoid "flat sides" and use a "more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged."
The Watch is expected to come with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing.
The display will measure almost two inches diagonally. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels.
Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.
In addition, the report said that the extreme sports watch will use a stronger metal than aluminium and have a more shatter-resistant screen.
The watch is also expected to have a larger battery to accommodate longer workout times, as well as improved tracking metrics, such as the ability to detect elevation when hiking.
The extreme sports version of the Apple Watch is expected to cost more than the standard stainless steel Apple Watch, which is currently priced at $699.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU