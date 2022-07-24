Govt proposes revamp of telecom rules to keep pace with modernisation

-
ALSO READ
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
TMSEp187: Draft IT rules, ed-tech challenges, markets, fat-finger
Income tax rules: Here are the changes in rules from July 1, 2022
GST: Understanding how the rules around tax on rent will apply to tenants
Tamil Nadu becomes 26th state to align with Centre's telecom RoW rules
-
The Department of Telecom has floated a consultation paper on the revamp of telecom rules mainly to keep pace with the change in technology like 5G, simplify laws and promote investments, according to an official document.
The new rules will not be applicable with retrospective effect to cause any adverse impact on the relevant entity, according to the consultation paper.
"A new law on telecommunication needs to aim at establishing an enabling future-ready framework for the development of telecommunication sector and deployment of new technologies. Such a law needs to consolidate the existing laws governing telecommunication sector, while keeping in view global best practices," the consultation paper dated July 23 said.
The government has proposed that the new framework should be drafted in a plain and simple language so that any citizen is able to understand the rules.
The proposed law is envisaged to provide adequate provisions to ensure regulatory certainty and promote investment.
"This would mean continuity of licenses and authorizations under the old regime. To minimize policy disruption, such a law needs to provide for continuation of rules, guidelines, administrative orders issued under the existing regime until superseded by new rules.Furthermore, a new law needs to ensure that the terms and conditions will not be modified with retrospective effect to the detriment of the relevant entity," the paper said.
The proposal has come at a time when the country is gearing up to start a spectrum auction for rolling out 5G services.
Along with existing players like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, Adani Group has applied to bid for the airwaves and enter the wireless telecom services business.
The government has proposed to come up with rules for the surrender of the spectrum that has been missing under the existing framework and entities that have shut business or are under the process of liquidation have not been able to gain from their spectrum holding.
Under the new framework, the government plans to relax penal provisions and make them proportionate to offences.
The DoT officials at present impose the highest permissible penalty of Rs 50 crore per offence to avoid alleged biasedness in their work and save their neck from any subjective interpretation of law enforcement agencies or the auditors.
The government is looking to expand the funding scope of the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) from just rural telecom projects to urban areas as well including research and development projects, training activities etc.
The DoT has fixed August 25 as the last date for comment on the consultation paper.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU