Samsung releases first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility XCover6 Pro

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro review: A 'take anywhere, do everything' laptop
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
-
Samsung has released the first rugged smartphone with 5G compatibility with the new Galaxy XCover6 Pro.
According to GSM Arena, the XCover6 Pro's 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as its primary display. The XCover6 Pro's display can be readily used with gloves on and on wet hands thanks to its improved touch sensitivity. The most recent version of Corning Gorilla Glass, Victus+, also shields the display.
The phone is MIL-810H compliant and IP68 water and dust resistant, true to XCover form. The phone weighs a substantial 235 grammes and has reported dimensions of 168.8x79.9x9.9mm.
Additionally, XCover6 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. It has a Snapdragon 778G CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of additional storage through microSD.
A 4,050 mAh battery is installed on the device and is hidden under a plastic rear that can be removed for quick battery changes. The phone accepts proprietary accessories that connect via the two pogo pins on the bottom and may be charged up to 15W with the included connection.
Only a USB-C cable and no charger are included with the phone in the box. Speaking of unique features, XCover6 Pro also includes a push-to-talk button that can be customised.
A 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture sits next to an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture in the camera department. A 13MP selfie camera is hidden in a waterdrop notch up front. OneUI is placed on top of Android 12 to cover the software front. A headphone connector, speaker boost option, and compatibility for Samsung DeX are further noteworthy features.
Samsung has not yet disclosed any pricing information. Known markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East will have the phone starting in July.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU