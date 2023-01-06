JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple to add kickboxing, Beyonce's music, sleep meditations to Fitness+

The service will also add three new trainers and kick off a new season of Time to Walk, starting January 9

Topics
Apple Inc | Fitness | Apple Watch app

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has announced that it will be adding kickboxing workouts, a series of classes set to Beyonce's music, and sleep meditations to its Fitness+ application.

The service will also add three new trainers and kick off a new season of Time to Walk, starting January 9.

"Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing, move to Beyonce's latest hits, or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year," Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.

With Kickboxing workouts, users will be able to build full-body fitness, which is a great way to build strength, stamina, coordination, and balance, according to the company.

Moreover, Meditation on Fitness+ is designed to help users release tension and anxiety.

The programme will consist of four 20-minute meditations that will conclude with five minutes of relaxing music.

Within Beyonce Artist Spotlight, seven new workouts will feature the singer's music which will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga.

The energy and themes in each workout are inspired by the album's notion of rediscovering what makes individuals unique and powerful to help uplift users in the new year, said the company.

Fitness+ will also roll out two additional Artist Spotlight offerings -- the Foo Fighters on January 16, and Bad Bunny on January 23.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:52 IST

