Apple to add kickboxing, Beyonce's music, sleep meditations to Fitness+

-
ALSO READ
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Apple to sell ad space for TV+ next year during sports league : Report
Asian Boxing Championship: Alfiya Khan bags gold in 81+ kg category
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
'Dil Dhoondta Hai' singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82 in Mumbai
-
Apple has announced that it will be adding kickboxing workouts, a series of classes set to Beyonce's music, and sleep meditations to its Fitness+ application.
The service will also add three new trainers and kick off a new season of Time to Walk, starting January 9.
"Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing, move to Beyonce's latest hits, or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year," Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.
With Kickboxing workouts, users will be able to build full-body fitness, which is a great way to build strength, stamina, coordination, and balance, according to the company.
Moreover, Meditation on Fitness+ is designed to help users release tension and anxiety.
The programme will consist of four 20-minute meditations that will conclude with five minutes of relaxing music.
Within Beyonce Artist Spotlight, seven new workouts will feature the singer's music which will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga.
The energy and themes in each workout are inspired by the album's notion of rediscovering what makes individuals unique and powerful to help uplift users in the new year, said the company.
Fitness+ will also roll out two additional Artist Spotlight offerings -- the Foo Fighters on January 16, and Bad Bunny on January 23.
--IANS
shs/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU