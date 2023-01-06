JUST IN
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
CES 2023: Samsung unveils OLED display with peak 2,000 nit brightness
Apple Books launches new audiobook catalogue with AI-based narrations
ASUS to release a new Xbox controller with built-in OLED screen
DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here
Age of celebration of tech for tech's sake is over, says MS CEO Nadella
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G review: A midrange phone full of surprises
CES 2023: Asus unveils Vivobook, Zenbook, Studiobook, ExpertBook laptops
HP launches Voyager Free 60 Plus earbuds with touchscreen on charging case
You are here: Home » Technology » News
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
icon-arrow-left
TikTok adds new feature for users to find specific parts of videos
Business Standard

Google Maps' navigation feature on Wear OS now works without smartphone

If users have an LTE-enabled watch, or their watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, they can now enjoy having Maps on their wrist, the tech giant said in a support page

Topics
Google | Google Maps | smartwatches

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Maps
Representative Image

Tech giant Google has announced that its web mapping platform, Google Maps, for Wear OS now supports the turn-by-turn navigation feature on long-term evolution (LTE) watches, without needing a phone.

If users have an LTE-enabled watch, or their watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, they can now enjoy having Maps on their wrist, the tech giant said in a support page.

When users allow location on their phone, navigation will work on their watch even when their phone is locked.

"This is especially helpful when you're out for a run or ride and have left your phone behind but want to take a detour or need help finding your way home," the company said.

Meanwhile, in August last year, the tech giant had announced that the Google Maps application for Wear OS would get support for offline navigation.

The change would allow navigation to continue even if users left their phones behind.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU