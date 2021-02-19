Apple TV app now globally available on latest Google Chromecast device

TV app is now globally available on the new device. The new app will allow users to watch original TV+ content, as well as access existing iTunes movie and television show purchases.

As per Variety, starting Thursday, users with the USD 50 Chromecast with Google TV adapter will be able to access TV.

In addition, the app is available on smart TVs from Sony and TCL that have the Google TV interface and Google said that it will roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the next few months.

The deal between the two tech giants, which compete on multiple fronts, was announced back in December.

The app provides access to all the Plus content. Regularly priced at USD 4.99 per month, the subscription VOD package is available to buyers of Apple devices for a free one-year period (an offer Apple has extended through this July).

The Apple TV Plus lineup of original shows, movies, and documentaries includes series like 'Ted Lasso', 'For All Mankind', 'The Morning Show' and 'Servant', as well as movies like 'Greyhound' starring Tom Hanks and 'Palmer' featuring Justin Timberlake.

Apple TV also lets users buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows from iTunes and access titles that people have previously purchased from Apple. Users also can subscribe to channels including Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, and CBS All Access.

To access the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV, users can navigate to the 'Apps' tab or the apps row in the 'For you' tab.

In the U.S., Google TV users can browse Apple TV Plus originals in personalised recommendations and search results. Using Google Assistant, users can open the Apple TV application or play an Apple original title by speaking a command.

The newest Chromecast, which first started shipping in the U.S. last September, supports hundreds of apps, including those for Netflix, Disney Plus (and Disney Plus Hotstar), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, NBCUniversal's Peacock, YouTube TV, Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus, Tubi and Pluto TV.

