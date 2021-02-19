Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

-
Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the "Angry Birds" games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.
The Finnish company's operating profit stood at 2.9 million euros ($3.5 million) for the October-December quarter, up from a loss of 0.1 million euros in the same period last year but down from a 12.8 million euro profit in the third quarter.
