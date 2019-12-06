Apple updates video-making app Clips with Memoji, Animoji, and more

Apple's free video creation app Clips has been updated for the and the with new Animoji and Memoji support.

This update includes animated stickers and emoji that can "follow the movements of a user's face" in videos captured with device front-facing cameras.

"Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever. Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user's face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on and iPad," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new update also introduces new stickers featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with a new winter-themed poster. Using Animoji and Memoji in Clips requires a device with a TrueDepth camera.



The Clips app is a video editing app that lets users combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, stickers, music and more to create unique videos that can be shared on social media platforms.

Clips 2.1 is available as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with 6s and iPhone SE or later, Air 2 or later and iPod touch (7th generation), running iOS 13 or later and iPadOS 13 or later.

New Animoji and Memoji features, along with the Selfie Scenes feature, require iPhone or Pro with TrueDepth camera.