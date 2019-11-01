Huawei's next tablet to take on Apple iPad Pro, may have punch-hole design

is reportedly working on a tablet device that looks like the Pro, according to the leaked renders.

Serial leaker Evan Blass tweeted a picture of the purported tablet that is likely to be called as the 'MatePad Pro', Engadget reports.

Based on the renders, the device will feature thin bezels and support the company's M-Pen stylus along with the smart magnetic keyboard. There could be two colour choices- black and white.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)