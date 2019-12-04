Motorola One Hyper phone with 32-MP pop-up front camera launched at $400

-
Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new mid-range smartphone, the One Hyper, with a 6.5-inch near bezel-less display and 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.
It further features a 64-megapixel rear camera with Night Vision mode and Quad Pixel tech and a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a laser system for enhanced images even in dark environment, Engadget reports.
Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable internal storage, and bloatware-free version of Android 10. Motorola One Hyper is available in Deepsea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid colour choices, with a price of $400.
