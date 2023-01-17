JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple watch receives credit for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage

An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman

Topics
Apple  | Apple Watch | Heart Problem

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) and Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

After that, she went to the cardiologist and was fitted with a heart monitor for a week.

In one instance, the monitor alerted the hospital after her heart stopped for 19 seconds while she was sleeping.

Doctors diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition, the report said.

"It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time," Thompson was quoted as saying.

"It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up," she added.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 13:05 IST

