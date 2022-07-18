Artificial intelligence, deep learning to assist diagnosing birth defects

-
ALSO READ
GST had serious defects which worsened over last 5 years: Chidambaram
Deep ocean mission soon to study origins of life: MoES official
Veranda Learning shares debut on mixed note; settle with 17% premium on BSE
Battery defects, insufficient testing caused EV fires: DRDO report
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
-
Canadian researchers have in a breakthrough experimented with the use of Artificial Intelligence-based deep learning as a tool for the early identification of birth defects.
A team from the University of Ottawa in a new proof-of-concept pioneered the use of a unique deep learning model as an assistive tool for the rapid and accurate reading of ultrasound images.
The goal of the study, published in the scientific journal Plos One, was to demonstrate the potential for deep-learning architecture to support early and reliable identification of cystic hygroma from first trimester ultrasound scans.
Cystic hygroma is an embryonic condition that causes the lymphatic vascular system to develop abnormally. It's a rare and potentially life-threatening disorder that leads to fluid swelling around the head and neck. It is documented in approximately 1 in 800 pregnancies and 1 in 8,000 live births.
Ultrasound is critical in the observation of foetal growth and development, however, small foetal structures, involuntary foetal movements and poor image quality make neonatal image acquisition and interpretation challenging. The research group wanted to test how well AI-driven pattern recognition could do the job.
"What we demonstrated was that in the field of ultrasound we're able to use the same tools for image classification and identification with a high sensitivity and specificity," said Dr Mark Walker at the University's Faculty of Medicine.
"With further development, including testing in a large multi-site dataset and external validation, our approach may be applied to a range of other foetal anomalies typically identified by ultrasonography," he noted.
--IANS
rvt/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU