Veranda Learning shares debut on mixed note; settle with 17% premium on BSE

-
ALSO READ
Veranda Learning Solutions' Rs 200-cr IPO to open on March 29
Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 1.31 times on second day of offer
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
What does a delayed LIC IPO mean?
Veranda Learning Solutions IPO subscribed 74% on first day of offer
-
Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd made a mixed debut on the exchanges on Monday, where it settled with 17 per cent premium on BSE against the issue price of Rs 137.
In contrast, on the NSE, it ended at Rs 131.25 apiece, lower by 4.19 per cent. Earlier in the day, it opened at Rs 125, a discount of 8.75 per cent. During the day, shares of the company hit a high of Rs 131.25 and a low of Rs 125.
The stock made its debut at Rs 157, a gain of 14.59 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 20.32 per cent to Rs 164.85. The stock settled at Rs 160.40 apiece, a gain of 17 per cent.
In traded volume terms, 22.89 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 30.43 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.
The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times late last month.
The Rs 200-crore public offer had a price range of Rs 130-137 a share.
The company offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline-hybrid and offline-blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU