Samsung logs 20% growth in India biz, targets $1 bn from Galaxy M series

Samsungs business has grown at over 20 per cent (by value) in India in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, and the company has set a target of $1 billion in revenue from its Galaxy 'M' series this year, a top executive said on Thursday.
Samsung has sold more than 42 million 'M' series smartphones in India since its launch in 2019.
According to Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, the growth in the first half happened on account of three very important factors.
"First was the extremely successful launch of 'S' series. Two, extremely successful A series and third, the M series -- Galaxy M33 and M53 -- have performed well," he told IANS.
"The other big thing is we have set ourselves a target of $1 billion in revenue from M series this year (CY2022). Overall, the M series will be a very powerful series," Babbar noted.
The company on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 -- latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series.
"We are even more confident with Galaxy M13 coming into the market. In the price point of Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 where the Galaxy M series is present, our value market share has gone up to 26.9 per cent this year (January-May) from 21.4 per cent last year," Babbar informed.
Galaxy M13 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 processor that can clock up to 2.2GHz. The series comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus.
The unique RAM Plus solution allows the user to expand RAM size as per requirement.
Galaxy M13 series also come with expandable storage up to 1TB.
The device comes with a 6000mAh battery and both the models come with 15W adaptive fast charger in the box.
Galaxy M13 5G sports 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate while Galaxy M13 comes with 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display for immersive viewing experience.
Galaxy M13 series offers 50MP primary camera and 5MP ultra-wide lens and depth lens that help in capturing high-quality photos and portraits.
The series comes in three colours -- Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown.
--IANS
na/
