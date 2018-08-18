Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580 and ZenBook 13 UX331UAL: All you need to know

The latest addition to the Zenbook 13 range is one of the lightest 13.3-inch notebooks in the market. The is built on a 13.9mm chassis and weighs 985 grams. Unlike the Zenbook 15, the Zenbook 13 has a magnesium alloy construction with a matte finish instead of the existing glossy aluminium alloy finish of other Zenbook models.

Asus states that has passed the military-grade MIL-STD 810G standard durability test, which means that the laptop won't be in danger in case of occasional low-range falls and spills. Although the external lid may suffer a scratch or two, the laptop won't break down easily. The laptop also looks compact and is roughly the size of an A4 sheet paper.

The laptop features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with 6.86mm thin bezels on its sides. The display has an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a wide 178-degree viewing angle and touch capability. The display also has an impressive sRGB colour gamut, which can be adjusted in different colour modes in order to balance the viewing experience. Asus has also implemented a new technology called Asus Tru2Life Video, which enhances the video watching experience to certain levels.

Talking of the keyboard, the laptop comes with a chiclet-style keyboard with keys having a 1.4mm travel distance. Typing on the keyboard felt comfortable and the presence of backlit keys is an added advantage.

The keypad is also smooth, well placed and supports Windows 10’s multi-touch and multi-gesture input with up to four-finger gestures.

The laptop is powered by 8th Gen Intel i U series processors, which has two variants to choose from: Intel Core i7-8550U or Intel Core i5-8250U. One can select either an 8GB or a 16GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM. The integrated Intel UHD620 graphics is perhaps a bit of a turn down as an external graphics card would have been a welcome thing for an otherwise great machine. Also, the memory can be updated up to only 512GB of M.2 NVME PCIe SSD and it may feel less if someone likes to keep everything stacked in one single system.

Asus has said that the laptop comes with a redesigned cooling system, which also cools the keypad area along with cooling down the processors. However, sleek laptops tend to heat up fast and it will be interesting to see how the newly-designed fan cooling system works.

Connectivity is taken care of by a dual-band 2x2 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop also features a fingerprint scanner at the bottom right edge and one USB 3.1 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.1 type-A ports, and one full-sized HDMI.