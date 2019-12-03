Best of 2019: Spectre Camera wins Apple's list of top apps of the year

has revealed its "Best of 2019" apps and games across platforms such as iOS, macOS and tvOS.

"Developers around the world inspire us all with innovative apps that have the power to influence culture and change our lives, and this year that is as true as ever. The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity and fun," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement on Monday.

The iPhone app of the year went to Lux Optics' Spectre Camera, an AI-powered photography app.

Digital notebook app Flow by Moleskine was the top iPad app, while Serif Labs' Affinity Publisher publishing and design app took top honours for Mac.

The Explorers, an app designed to "create a comprehensive 'visual inventory' of the natural world through photo and video," ranked as the year's best TV app.

Sky: Children of the Light was named iPhone game of the year, while Hyper Light Drifter, GRIS and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap received top awards for iPad, Mac and TV, respectively.

Additionally, "Sayonara Wild Hearts," developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive bagged the Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

According to Apple, the App Store is the world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week.

Privacy, security, quality and curation are fundamental to the App Store. Every app must meet and maintain Apple's strict guidelines to launch and remain on the App Store.