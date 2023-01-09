JUST IN
TikTok tests 'sleep reminders' feature to allow bedtime alerts for users

Chinese short-form video-making app TikTok is testing a new 'sleep reminders' feature, which will allow users to set up alerts during their bedtime and to mute notifications during sleeping hours

Topics
TikTok | Streaming networks | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

tiktok
Photo: Bloomberg

Chinese short-form video-making app TikTok is testing a new 'sleep reminders' feature, which will allow users to set up alerts during their bedtime and to mute notifications during the recommended seven hours of sleep.

The platform confirmed to TechCrunch that the new sleep reminders are being tested with select users around the world.

The new feature will appear under the 'screen time' settings in the application and a new 'sleep reminders' option will be displayed to users who are part of the test.

The platform said that the sleep reminders feature will help users "know if you reach your sleep time on TikTok to help you get to bed when you want to."

Users will be reminded to close the application when the clock reaches the selected time.

Moreover, the platform will also mute push notifications for seven hours after the users' sleep time.

According to a spokesperson of the company, TikTok is constantly developing new ways of improving users' well-being and this new tool expands on its already existing digital well-being features.

In February 2020, the application had launched screen-time management tools and "has since introduced additional features aimed at giving users more control over their app usage," the report said.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:40 IST

