Samsung announces launch of Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1

Tech giant Samsung's Colombia website has revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1 this year.
The website posted a page of the Unpacked event a bit early, confirming the Galaxy S23 launch date, reports 9To5Google.
Moreover, the teaser revealed the new camera design with pictures of leaves and lilacs in the corner, indicating at the names of the rumoured colours that recently leaked.
It is likely to come in three colours-- Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black, the report said.
Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant had delayed the launch of its Galaxy S23 series, to mid-to-late February this year.
The reason for the delay was that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.
Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.
--IANS
aj/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:28 IST
