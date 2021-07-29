China's OnePlus leads Indian premium smartphone market in Q2: Counterpoint

Smartphone brand has once again emerged as the market leader in the Indian premium smartphone segment with garnering 34 per cent market share in the April-June quarter, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

Additionally, emerged as the leader in the premium smartphone market segment with 48 per cent share in India.

"We are consistently working towards raising the bar for flagships and leading the charge in developing best-in-class devices. Our recent partnership with Hasselblad on strengthening the camera technology have led us to push the boundaries of innovation. And it has been extremely well received," said Navnit Nakra, VP, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, India.

"This achievement stands as a testament to our commitment towards the excellent technology that we present to our user community," he said in a statement.

Launched in March, the OnePlus 9 series (OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and the 9R) have garnered highly positive response in the India market which contributed to more than 200 per cent (on-year) growth for OnePlus in Q2.

During the period, the OnePlus 9R emerged as the best-selling device in the India premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000) with 25 per cent market share, followed by the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also emerged among the top three best-selling smartphone devices in the ultra-premium (above Rs 45,000) smartphone segment.

"OnePlus exited the second quarter with its strongest ever product line-up backed by a strong performance of the OnePlus 9 series," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystem, Counterpoint Research India.

"This is also the first time that users have a wide price range to choose from OnePlus devices, ranging from the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to OnePlus 9 Pro," he added.

