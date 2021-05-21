JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defence of iPhone app store
Business Standard

China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data

China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu and Kuaishou had improperly collected user data.

Topics
ByteDance | Baidu | Microsoft

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

Image via Tech in Asia
Representative Image

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu and Kuaishou had improperly collected user data.

China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 21 2021. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU