China says ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft improperly collected user data

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's internet watchdog said on Friday that companies including ByteDance, Baidu and Kuaishou had improperly collected user data.
China Cyberspace Administration also named American tech giant Microsoft and its two products Bing and LinkedIn in a statement.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)
