JUST IN
Algo rhythm: India's global patent share now higher than UK, shows data
Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trials conducted in over 15 states
The sun to moon: India's space sector is gearing up for an eventful 2023
A common language for different tongues
A common language for different tongues
WhatsApp's new feature 'Chat Transfer' to allow data migration on Android
Google rolls out group chat end-to-end encryption for Messages app
Elon Musk announces tweaks in Twitter interface, long-form tweets from Feb
Mastercard, Polygon join hands to launch web3-focused artist incubator
Hackers exploiting ChatGPT to write malicious codes to steal your data
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Algo rhythm: India's global patent share now higher than UK, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cloud gaming platform Google Stadia to shut down operations on Jan 18

Google Stadia, the company's cloud gaming service, will shut down on January 18 after the game failed to gain the traction with users the company had hoped for

Topics
Google | Cloud | Gaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Stadia
Photo: Bloomberg

Google Stadia, the company's cloud gaming service, will shut down on January 18 after the game failed to gain the traction with users the company had hoped for.

The cloud gaming service debuted through a closed beta in October 2018 and publicly launched in November 2019.

In spite of the fact that users are about to lose access to all of their titles and save on Stadia, many publishers share ways to keep playing their games on other platforms, reports The Verge.

Moreover, Google is also refunding all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store as well as all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.

As of November, refunds have begun processing, and the company expects to process the majority of refunds by January 18, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on new media playback features, including cross-device notifications, which will let users resume media playback on the move and better playback options for Spotify Connect-compatible devices.

According to TechCrunch, cross-device notifications will allow users to start playing a playlist or podcast in their car and resume it on their phone or TV later.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU