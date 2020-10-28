Microsoft Teams platform reaches 115 million daily active users: Nadella

Teams platform has reached 115 million daily active users and the company is seeing increased usage intensity as people communicate, collaborate and co-author contents across work, life, and learning, CEO Satya Nadella has said.

According to him, 365 users generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day this quarter.

"The key to productivity is to move beyond transactional meetings and stay in the flow of work and maintain business process context. That's where 365 and Teams stand out," Nadella said during the company's fiscal Q1 earnings call on Tuesday.

In education, nearly 270,000 institutions are using Teams to power remote learning and improve learning outcomes.

The video collaboration platform has added over 100 new capabilities in the last six months, including breakout rooms, meeting recaps, shift scheduling, and large scale digital events up to 20,000 participants, to help people transcend both time and distance.

"We are adding reimagined workspaces in Teams for every collaborator, remote, in-person, or on the go, and we're accelerating our innovation for both first-line and knowledge workers," Nadella stressed.

New insights in Teams provide personalised recommended actions, making it easier for employees to create healthy work habits and for leaders to build high-performing teams.

"New virtual commute gives structure to the remote workday with scheduled cognitive breathers. And, Together Mode is helping employees at companies like Office Depot reduce video fatigue," the Microsoft CEO informed.

He said that Windows 10 monthly active devices are up double digits year-over-year, across commercial, consumer and education.

"We will have the largest lineup of Surface and OEM devices ever this holiday season to support every person and work style," Nadella added.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)