Microsoft Teams platform reaches 115 million daily active users: Nadella

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft saw 2 years of digital transformation happen in 2 months: Nadella
Teams app saw 5 billion meet minutes in a single day: Satya Nadella
'Tech intensity' key to business resilience amid Covid-19: Satya Nadella
Working from home can feel like sleeping at work: Microsoft's Satya Nadella
Microsoft makes a comeback in smartphone business with its new Duo
-
Microsoft Teams platform has reached 115 million daily active users and the company is seeing increased usage intensity as people communicate, collaborate and co-author contents across work, life, and learning, CEO Satya Nadella has said.
According to him, Microsoft 365 users generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day this quarter.
"The key to productivity is to move beyond transactional meetings and stay in the flow of work and maintain business process context. That's where Microsoft 365 and Teams stand out," Nadella said during the company's fiscal Q1 earnings call on Tuesday.
In education, nearly 270,000 institutions are using Teams to power remote learning and improve learning outcomes.
The video collaboration platform has added over 100 new capabilities in the last six months, including breakout rooms, meeting recaps, shift scheduling, and large scale digital events up to 20,000 participants, to help people transcend both time and distance.
"We are adding reimagined workspaces in Teams for every collaborator, remote, in-person, or on the go, and we're accelerating our innovation for both first-line and knowledge workers," Nadella stressed.
New insights in Teams provide personalised recommended actions, making it easier for employees to create healthy work habits and for leaders to build high-performing teams.
"New virtual commute gives structure to the remote workday with scheduled cognitive breathers. And, Together Mode is helping employees at companies like Office Depot reduce video fatigue," the Microsoft CEO informed.
He said that Windows 10 monthly active devices are up double digits year-over-year, across commercial, consumer and education.
"We will have the largest lineup of Surface and OEM devices ever this holiday season to support every person and work style," Nadella added.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU