Communication app Slack's new feature let users customise notifications

Business communication platform Slack has rolled off a new feature that lets you choose when you can get notifications on a per-day basis.

According to the Verge, earlier, Slack let you set when you were available to receive notifications, but those preferences would also roll over to the weekends.

With the introduction of this new feature, users can finally stop getting Slack messages over the weekend.

Now, you will be in Slack's do not disturb (DND) mode when you turn off notifications. Other users in your slack list will see a little "z" on to the dot next to your name specifying your status.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)