Court dismisses Facebook bid to block EU data sharing regulation

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
WhatsApp's new privacy policy pushes users to rival messaging app Signal
WhatsApp updates terms of service, privacy policy around data
An instant issue
WhatsApp to delay launch of new business features after privacy backlash
-
Ireland's High Court has dismissed a bid by Facebook bid to block a European Union privacy regulation that could suspend the flow of data from the EU to the US.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday, the Irish court dismissed "all of Facebook's procedural complaints about a preliminary decision on data flows that it received in August from the country's Data Protection Commission".
The court rejected Facebook's claims that the privacy regulator had given it too little time to respond or issued a judgment prematurely.
Facebook first appealed the order in part because it claimed the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) and the EU's other privacy regulators "were moving too quickly and hadn't given the company appropriate time to respond," reports The Verge.
The IDPC leads enforcement of EU privacy law for Facebook and other companies that have their European headquarters in the country.
Facebook's European headquarters are in Dublin, giving Irish regulators the lead in enforcing EU privacy law for the company.
The commission still needs to submit a final draft of its order to EU privacy regulators,
If it is approved, it could have a widespread impact on all companies doing trans-Atlantic business online.
According to Facebook, a lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would damage the economy and hamper the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU