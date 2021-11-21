Delivery of MG Astor could get delayed due to semiconductor chip shortage

-
-
Delivery of MG Astor vehicles could get delayed because of shortages of chips and semiconductors in the market, said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Office of MG Motor India.
"We are all facing a situation very unprecedented. The supply of chips and semiconductors are very uncertain and very dynamic," Gupta said.
"Sometimes our suppliers, whether it is global or European suppliers, have a weekly schedule which also gets altered. And that makes us change our production plans."
"We have also seen very high demand for certain variants, which is different from the original plan, for example, our customers of Style and Super. But we have recalibrated our entire work at the backend to be able to support our customer base," he added.
The automaker aims to deliver its batch 1, which includes first 5,000 cars, in the current calendar year.
"But just in case, there's a spillover to next year, I can assure you all batch 1 customers will be protected at the launch pricing," he added.
The MG Astor compact SUV was reportedly launched in India last month with prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh for the base 'Style' variant, while the top-of-the-line 'Sharp (O)' variant is priced at Rs 17.38 lakh.
